Thousands without power as high winds batter southern Australia

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A woman and her dog are blasted by sand from a Port Phillip Bay beach in Melbourne on August 28, 2024, as strong winds buffet the city.

Almost 20,000 people were without power in southern Australia Wednesday after wild winds brought down trees and power lines.

Electricity network operator AusNet reported 72 separate outages across the south of the country, where wind gusts hit 113 kilometers (70 miles) per hour.

Some 19,300 customers were said to be affected.

The Victoria State Emergency Service has issued a "severe weather" warning for Wednesday and into Thursday, telling people to stay away from trees and fallen power lines.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported wind gusts of more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) an hour in several locations east of Melbourne. Winds were expected to ease gradually overnight.

A ship waits on Melbourne's Port Phillip Bay on August 28, 2024 as strong winds buffet the city.

© 2024 AFP