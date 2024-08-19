Struggling pet owners feel pain of hard choices

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Pet owners in financial difficulty can face "heart-wrenching" dilemmas about how to help animals that need unexpected veterinary care, a study suggests.

Not being able to provide for—or save—much-loved pets creates pressures and uncertainties that can compromise people's mental health, researchers say.

With this in mind, public health providers, social services, and financial support systems need to systemically recognize the significance of pets in people's lives.

"Unexpected pet care costs can affect anyone," says lead researcher Dr. Janine Muldoon, of the School of Health in Social Sciences.

"When people find themselves under financial strain caused by changes in circumstances or long-term low income, the challenges can become incredibly stressful."

Accessing support

The study drew on data from a project examining people's experiences of accessing support for pets from the U.K. animal welfare charity Blue Cross.

The researchers conducted online interviews with 20 service users; 16 were receiving free or reduced-cost veterinary care.

All participants—even when relatively financially secure—alluded to the expense of having a pet and the rising cost of care.

Seeking support was often the result of a health issue or emergency with a pet, when unanticipated veterinary costs—such as scans, treatment and transportation—were simply unaffordable.

Painful dilemmas

"People were faced with the heart-wrenching dilemma of what to do to help their pet," says fellow researcher Professor Joanne Williams.

"They described these times as the most stressful in their lives, and with most only becoming aware of charitable support for pets via word-of-mouth."

The study, published in the journal Anthrozoös, highlights the full range of issues experienced as a result of economic vulnerability.

Researchers considered the implications for organizations providing support to people who are often struggling simultaneously with their finances and mental health.

Owners wary

A separate study, using the same research sample, sought to explain why people who are eligible for free or reduced-cost veterinary care might not seek support when they need it.

Findings published in the journal Animal Welfare highlight a fear of being judged, disclosure and stigma. Guilt, shame, lack of awareness, financial concerns, and wanting to manage independently, all play important roles.

These factors have implications for the way support services are advertised and delivered to ensure animals receive the care needed, researchers say.

A single source of information showing pet owners all the sources of support that are available would encourage people to come forward.

"Support needs to be discretely advertised and delivered—and perhaps be promoted differently—to diminish any negative associations and implications," says Dr. Muldoon.

More information: Janine C. Muldoon et al, When Having a Pet Becomes a Luxury You Can No Longer Afford, Anthrozoös (2024). DOI: 10.1080/08927936.2024.2351276 Janine C Muldoon et al, Why are some people in the UK reluctant to seek support for their pets? Animal Welfare (2024). DOI: 10.1017/awf.2024.19