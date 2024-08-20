August 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Rocket engine explodes during test at UK spaceport

A rocket engine exploded during a test launch at Britain's new spaceport in northern Scotland, officials said Tuesday, in a setback for the UK's fledgling space sector.

No one was injured in Monday evening's incident at SaxaVord Spaceport on the remote island of Unst, said the operator, German rocket manufacturer Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA).

The company hopes to launch the UK's first vertical rocket into orbit from there later this year. Monday's failed test was one of the trials in the run-up to the launch.

It comes three months after RFA held its first engine test at the site, which was declared a success.

"On Monday evening, RFA conducted a hot fire of its first stage at their launch site at SaxaVord Spaceport," said a spokesperson for the German company.

"This resulted in an anomaly that led to the loss of the stage. No-one was injured in the process.

"The has been saved and is secured, the situation is under control and any immediate danger has been mitigated."

A spokesperson for SaxaVord said it "will work with RFA to understand and learn from the causes and support them as they move forward to the next phase of their preparations".

SaxaVord is the first fully licensed vertical launch in Europe.

It is one of several space centers sprouting up around the continent amid a surge in popularity of small rockets and the commercialization of space.

SaxaVord received permission from UK aviation regulators in December 2023 to begin orbital launches this year. It is allowed up to 30 annually to take satellites and other payload.

The first attempt to launch satellites from UK soil failed in January last year when a rocket failed to enter orbit after discharging from a Virgin Orbit Boeing 747.

The attempt took place at Cornwall Spaceport in southwest England, where rockets are carried by aircraft and launch horizontally.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Rocket engine explodes during test at UK spaceport (2024, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-rocket-uk-spaceport.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Virgin Orbit: Premature shutdown behind rocket launch fail
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

4 hours ago

Wow! signal could be from interstellar hydrogen clouds

19 hours ago

Optimizing Exposure Times: Balancing Efficiency and Image Quality

Aug 13, 2024

What Are the Mysterious Zig Zagging 'Stars' in the Night Sky?

Aug 13, 2024

Possible explanations for meteor like observations?

Aug 12, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Aug 12, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)