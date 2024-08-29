August 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Indonesia arrests man for selling rhino horn via social media

This undated handout picture released by Ujung Kulon national park in 2011 shows a Javan rhino captured by a hidden camera
This undated handout picture released by Ujung Kulon national park in 2011 shows a Javan rhino captured by a hidden camera.

Indonesian authorities arrested a man trying to sell elephant tusks and the horns of critically endangered rhinos via social media.

The remains rampant in Indonesia, where law enforcement is lax, but the arrested man could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, the environmental ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

South Sumatra police began an investigation after seeing posts on Facebook earlier this year offering parts of protected wildlife for sale.

A 60-year-old man, identified only by the initials "ZA", was arrested last week during a transaction while trying to sell a and a pipe made of an elephant tusk in Palembang, South Sumatra.

Police found seven more rhino horns and at least four at his house.

"It seems like he's very experienced in wildlife trading," the environmental ministry said.

In June police arrested a gang of poachers suspected of killing 26 critically endangered Javan rhinos in Ujung Kulon National Park since 2018.

They once numbered in the thousands across Southeast Asia, but have been hard hit by rampant poaching and human encroachment on their habitat, and the environment ministry says there are only around 80 of the beasts left in the wild.

Sumatran rhinos have also been declared critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature or IUCN with fewer than 50 remaining.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Indonesia arrests man for selling rhino horn via social media (2024, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-indonesia-rhino-horn-social-media.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indonesian police arrest 6 suspected poachers over the killing of 26 endangered Javan rhinos
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

5 hours ago

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

10 hours ago

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Aug 27, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Aug 25, 2024

Cannot find a comfortable side-sleeping position

Aug 25, 2024

Therapeutic Interfering Particle

Aug 24, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)