April 7, 2024

Rare Javan rhino calf spotted in Indonesia

This 2021 handout image released by Indonesia's environment ministry shows one of two rare Javan rhino calves that were caught on video in Ujung Kulon National Park
A new Javan rhinoceros calf has been spotted at an Indonesian national park, giving hope for the conservation of one of the world's most endangered mammals.

The , estimated to be between three and five months old, was spotted in footage captured last month by one of 126 camera traps installed in Ujung Kulon National Park on Java island.

The mammal, whose sex remains unknown, was seen walking with its mother inside the , the last remaining wild habitat for Javan rhinos.

"Praise God, this is good news and proves that Javan rhinos, which only exist in Ujung Kulon, can breed properly," senior environment ministry official Satyawan Pudyatmoko said in a statement on Saturday.

After years of population decline, authorities believe there are 82 rare rhinos inside the around 120,000-hectare sanctuary of lush rainforest and freshwater streams.

Javan rhinos have folds of loose skin giving them the appearance of wearing armor plating.

They once numbered in the thousands across Southeast Asia, but have been hard hit by rampant poaching and human encroachment on their habitats.

