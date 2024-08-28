August 28, 2024

Computational imaging empowers laser material processing with snapshot compressive microscopy

by Westlake University

Principle of snapshot compressive imaging, which consists of optical encoding, compressive measurement, and reconstruction. Credit: Light: Advanced Manufacturing (2024). DOI: 10.37188/lam.2024.029

A team of researchers has developed a novel computational imaging system designed to address the challenges of real-time monitoring in ultrafast laser material processing. The new system, known as Dual-Path Snapshot Compressive Microscopy (DP-SCM), represents a significant advancement in the field, offering unprecedented capabilities for high-speed, high-resolution imaging. The team was led by Yuan Xin from Westlake University and Shi Liping from Xidian University.

The paper is published in the journal Light: Advanced Manufacturing.

Traditional microscopy techniques often struggle to meet the demands of real-time monitoring in laser processing due to their limited imaging speed, restricted field of view, and insufficient resolution. These limitations, coupled with the vast amount of data generated during high-speed imaging, have made it difficult to achieve precise in dynamic, fast-changing scenarios.

To overcome these challenges, the DP-SCM system employs a dual-path that integrates both high-resolution and wide-field imaging capabilities. Each optical path uses snapshot compressive imaging technology, effectively breaking the bottleneck between imaging speed and . This innovative approach allows the system to capture high-resolution images across a large field of view at unprecedented speeds.

The DP-SCM system also incorporates advanced deep learning algorithms for image reconstruction, enabling the dynamic observation of micro- and nanostructures as they evolve over time. In experimental applications, the system successfully monitored the laser material processing and growth of nanogratings, providing crucial insights into the mechanisms underlying new material formation.

More information: Xiaodong Wang et al, In-situ real-time monitoring of ultrafast laser processing using wide-field high-resolution snapshot compressive microscopy, Light: Advanced Manufacturing (2024). DOI: 10.37188/lam.2024.029

Provided by Westlake University

Citation: Computational imaging empowers laser material processing with snapshot compressive microscopy (2024, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-imaging-empowers-laser-material-snapshot.html
