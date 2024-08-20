August 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Hubble spots a cluster of emission nebulae within the Large Magellanic Cloud

by Claire Andreoli, NASA

Hubble spots a cluster of emission nebulae within the Large Magellanic Cloud
This Hubble image shows a complex cluster of emission nebulae, nestled within the Large Magellanic Cloud. Credit: NASA, ESA, and J. M. Apellaniz (Centro de Astrobiologia (CSIC/INTA Inst. Nac. de Tec. Aero.); Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

A bubbling region of stars both old and new lies some 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado. This complex cluster of emission nebulae is known as N11, and was discovered by American astronomer and NASA astronaut Karl Gordon Henize in 1956.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope brings a new image of the cluster in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a nearby dwarf galaxy orbiting the Milky Way.

About 1,000 light-years across, N11's sprawling weave stellar matter in and out of each other like sparkling candy floss. These cotton-spun clouds of gas are ionized by a burgeoning host of young and , giving the complex a cherry-pink appearance.

Throughout N11, colossal cavities burst from the fog. These formed as a result of the vigorous emergence and death of stars contained in the nebulae. Their stellar winds and supernovae carved the surrounding area into shells of gas and dust.

Hubble spots a cluster of emission nebulae within the Large Magellanic Cloud
This inset image shows where N11 is located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. Credit: NASA, ESA, J. M. Apellaniz (Centro de Astrobiologia (CSIC/INTA Inst. Nac. de Tec. Aero.), ESO VMC Survey, and DSS2; Image Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

N11's stellar activity caught the attention of many astronomers, as it is one of the largest and most energetic regions in the LMC. To investigate the distribution of stars in N11, scientists used Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys, taking advantage of its sensitivity and excellent wide-field resolution.

The cluster houses a wide array of stars for Hubble to examine, including one area that has stopped forming stars, and another that continues to form them. Hubble's unique capabilities allowed astronomers to comprehensively study the diversity of stars in the N11 complex, and map the differences between each region.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Hubble spots a cluster of emission nebulae within the Large Magellanic Cloud (2024, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-hubble-cluster-emission-nebulae-large.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Hubble captures infant stars transforming a nebula
45 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The James Webb Space Telescope

6 hours ago

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

11 hours ago

Wow! signal could be from interstellar hydrogen clouds

Aug 19, 2024

Optimizing Exposure Times: Balancing Efficiency and Image Quality

Aug 13, 2024

What Are the Mysterious Zig Zagging 'Stars' in the Night Sky?

Aug 13, 2024

Possible explanations for meteor like observations?

Aug 12, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)