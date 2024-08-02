August 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Great white sharks secretly roam through Bahamas

by JoAnn Adkins, Florida International University

Great white sharks secretly roam through Bahamas
The Tongue of the Ocean, seen here in an aerial view, is a deep basin near the Bahamas. Great white sharks were recently detected here. Credit: Florida International University

It's incredibly rare to spot a great white shark in the waters around the Bahamas, but a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science shows they visit the area more often than people realize.

A team of researchers studied acoustic tracking , finding that at least 10 tagged white sharks made deep-water, nighttime visits during a five-year period.

"Just because they're not being seen, doesn't mean they're not there," said Simon Dedman, FIU marine scientist and co-author of the study. "Human activity and white shark habitat may simply not overlap, with white sharks visiting deeper reef waters at night as they migrate through the area."

The white shark is an iconic apex predator, playing an important ecological role across its range. While persistent bycatch and overfishing led to white shark declines, recent studies show evidence of regional recovery of populations in the northwest Atlantic Ocean.

Southeast Florida and the Gulf of Mexico serve as important overwintering grounds for maturing white sharks. Despite the Bahamas' proximity to Florida, only one sighting of a white shark was found in a comprehensive survey of sightings and captures from 1800 to 2010.

Researchers studied acoustic tracking data, detecting the 10 white sharks from 2020 to 2024 along the western edge of the Tongue of the Ocean, a deep-water basin off Central Andros Island. The white sharks were detected along the drop-off zone of the reef at a depth of about 25 meters, exclusively between dusk and dawn.

Seven of the 10 great white sharks were detected once, while the other three were detected across multiple days. The sharks were originally tagged off the coast of the United States and Canada, and were detected around the Bahamas during winter and spring months. The data suggests transient behavior with the sharks just passing through, according to the scientists.

The Bahamas has banned commercial longlining and gillnetting since 1993 and declared its waters a shark sanctuary in 2011. These efforts have made the Bahamas an important refuge for a variety of shark species, but data gaps exist for white sharks. These new research findings expand knowledge of white shark distribution off the Atlantic coast and highlight the importance of collaborative protective measures for species recovery.

More information: T. L. Guttridge et al, First evidence of white sharks, Carcharodon carcharias, in the tongue of the ocean, central Bahamas, Frontiers in Marine Science (2024). DOI: 10.3389/fmars.2024.1451808

Journal information: Frontiers in Marine Science

Provided by Florida International University

Citation: Great white sharks secretly roam through Bahamas (2024, August 2) retrieved 2 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-great-white-sharks-secretly-roam.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Beach weather is here and so are sharks. Scientists say it's time to look out for great whites
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

2 hours ago

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

2 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)