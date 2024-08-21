August 21, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Do gender, ethnicity and education affect people's ability to get jobs that fit their interests?

by Wiley

employee
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

In a study published in Applied Psychology, researchers investigated the degree to which people can obtain jobs that fit their interests (called vocational interest fit), with the goal of identifying any differences in fit across race/ethnicity, gender, and education.

The study included a diverse sample of more than 250,000 American employees. Overall, employees showed moderate positive vocational interest fit with their . There were small gender differences in vocational interest fit favoring men, especially white and Hispanic men, with minimal differences across other race/ethnicity groups.

Considerable differences were observed regarding education, however. Employees with higher educational attainment showed greater vocational interest, particularly among women.

"This is an important catalyst for better understanding whether all people can obtain jobs they find interesting," said corresponding author Alexis Hanna, Ph.D., MS, of the University of Nevada, Reno. "Vocational interest fit is an under-studied avenue of diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, particularly with respect to intersectional aspects of people's , so more research should continue to investigate barriers that hinder people from obtaining their most desired jobs."

More information: Can Everyone Get Interesting Jobs? Estimating Vocational Interest Fit Across Gender, Ethnicity, and Education, Applied Psychology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/apps.12567

Provided by Wiley

Citation: Do gender, ethnicity and education affect people's ability to get jobs that fit their interests? (2024, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-gender-ethnicity-affect-people-ability.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New study explores gender gaps in career paths
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

1 hour ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

4 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

12 hours ago

Why are ABBA so popular?

15 hours ago

Song: Epiphany of the Physicist

22 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Aug 17, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)