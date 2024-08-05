Novel single-atom nanozymes show promise for hypoxia-tolerant singlet oxygen-battery

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Synthetic strategy of O-Fe-N 4 SAEs for enhanced cascade catalytic 1O 2 -induced therapy. Credit: LIU Hongji

A research group led by Prof. Wang Hui from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences introduced an axial O atom-modulated Fe-N 4 nanozymes for realizing efficient H 2 O 2 Russell reaction to singlet oxygen (1O 2 ) at hypoxic environment without external stimulus.

The study was published in Advanced Science.

1O 2 -elevated strategies show promise in inhibiting malignant tumor proliferation but face challenges such as inefficient and invasive external stimulation, hypoxic tumor microenvironments, and overexpressed redox species. Russell-type chemodynamic therapy (CDT) offers an oxygen-independent alternative to sensitize 1O 2 generation, reducing normal tissue damage.

However, only Cu-based and Mo-based nanomaterials have been used in Russell-type CDT, as other materials are inert. Single-atom enzymes (SAEs) with tunable electronic structures and uniform active sites offer potential for designing Russell-type nano reagents, but their symmetric electron distribution often results in suboptimal catalytic performance.

In this study, researchers designed a novel single-atom enzyme (SAE) featuring an axial O atom-engineered Fe-N 4 structure. Density functional theory calculations revealed that the addition of the axial O atom shifts the d-band center of the Fe-N 4 site towards the Fermi level, reducing activation energy and enhancing 1O 2 selectivity and production efficiency. The five-coordinated O-Fe-N 4 structure ensured clear catalytic activity.

Remarkably, the O-Fe-N 4 nanozyme demonstrated self-cascade enzymatic performance, with glutathione oxidase-mimicking activity and reactive oxygen species-induced performance, preventing the loss of reactive oxygen species.

Both in vivo and in vitro experiments showed that the reduction of glutathione peroxidase 4 and lipid peroxidation collectively inhibited the proliferation of triple-negative breast cancer cells.

The O-Fe-N 4 SAEs not only address the inherent limitations of the 1O 2 -elevated tumor therapy strategy but also provide valuable insights into the advanced catalytic efficiency of Fe-N 4 catalysts, according to the team.

More information: Hongji Liu et al, Axial O Atom‐Modulated Fe(III)‐N4 Sites for Enhanced Cascade Catalytic 1O2‐Induced Tumor Therapy, Advanced Science (2024). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202307254 Journal information: Advanced Science