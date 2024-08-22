August 22, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

First analysis of soil near the moon's south pole suggests its surface was once covered in molten magma

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

First analysis of soil near the moon's south pole reveals its mineral composition
Chandrayaan-3 landing site and APXS observation locations. Credit: Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07870-7

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched last summer and its Vikram lander touched down on the moon's surface last August. Shortly thereafter, it released a rover called Pragyan. Since that time, the rover has been meandering around the surface of the moon near its south pole, collecting and testing soil samples along with measuring seismic activity and atmospheric conditions.

A team of geologists and at India's Physical Research Laboratory, working with colleagues from the U R Rao Satellite Center and the Space Applications Center, both in India, analyzed soil sample data collected by Pragyan, finding evidence bolstering theories that the moon's surface was completely molten not long after it was formed.

In their paper, published in the journal Nature, the group describes their analysis of radiation data sent back from the rover's alpha-particle X-ray spectrometer.

As part of soil testing, the rover used its alpha-particle X-ray spectrometer 23 times to learn more about the makeup of the moon's regolith. Thus far, data sent back from the sensor has shown that all 23 samples were made mostly of ferroan anorthosite.

Sensor data from other projects has shown that regolith in other areas, such as the moon's equator and mid-latitude zones, is made up of roughly the same material. This, the researchers note, suggests a uniform layer of material covering the moon.

Such a uniform layer bolsters theories that the moon's entire surface was covered by molten magma early in its history, the result of its manner of formation. The same theory also suggests the moon was formed when a large object named Theia slammed into the Earth, launching vast amounts of surface material into space.

The material coalesced into the moon, according to the theory. It also explains why so many moon rocks have a similar composition to those found on Earth. Such a collision would have generated a lot of heat, which would explain a molten-magma layer covering the moon's surface.

More information: Santosh Vadawale, Chandrayaan-3 APXS elemental abundance measurements at lunar high latitude, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07870-7. www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07870-7

Journal information: Nature

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: First analysis of soil near the moon's south pole suggests its surface was once covered in molten magma (2024, August 22) retrieved 22 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-analysis-soil-moon-south-pole.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Penetrating radar aboard the Chang'E-4 rover reveals layers of the moon's history
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

3 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

Aug 20, 2024

Will we ever communicate with extraterrestial life in a reasonable time frame?

Aug 20, 2024

Wow! signal could be from interstellar hydrogen clouds

Aug 19, 2024

Optimizing Exposure Times: Balancing Efficiency and Image Quality

Aug 13, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)