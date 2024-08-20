August 20, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

proofread

Ambitious people aren't born leaders, research suggests

by PNAS Nexus

Ambitious people aren't born leaders
The relationship between ambition and leadership ratings for three measures of ambition and five rater roles. We ran mixed-effects models predicting effectiveness ratings from ambition as well as random intercepts for leaders and effectiveness items and obtained the coefficient estimates for ambition (⁠𝛽^1⁠). Credit: PNAS Nexus (2024). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae295

Do ambitious people make good leaders? Ambition can lead people to strive for leadership roles. But could there be a mismatch between qualities that motivate people to strive for leadership and qualities that make people good leaders?

Shilaan Alzahawi and colleagues asked 472 executives enrolled in a leadership development program offered by a West Coast business school in the United States to rate their ambition. The authors then compared these ambition scores with 360-degree leadership assessments obtained from the executives themselves, as well as their current managers, peers, and subordinates.

The is published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

The authors found, as expected, that leadership ambition increases self-ratings of effectiveness in a leadership role. That is, leaders with high self-reported ambition also rated themselves as highly-effective leaders. However, the authors found no relationship between leadership ambition and third-party ratings of leadership effectiveness; highly ambitious executives, compared to less ambitious executives, were rated as no more effective in their leadership roles by their managers, peers, or direct reports.

These results suggest that the pool of people striving for may be filled with ambitious people who seek extrinsic rewards, such as high salaries and , and regard themselves more positively than others do. According to the authors, society may want to develop alternative approaches to choosing and training leaders.

More information: Shilaan Alzahawi et al, A legend in one's own mind: The link between ambition and leadership evaluations, PNAS Nexus (2024). DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae295

Journal information: PNAS Nexus

Provided by PNAS Nexus

Citation: Ambitious people aren't born leaders, research suggests (2024, August 20) retrieved 20 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-ambitious-people-born-leaders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Humble leaders boost employees' workplace status and leadership potential, finds study
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are ABBA so popular?

39 minutes ago

Song: Epiphany of the Physicist

7 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

7 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Aug 19, 2024

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

Aug 17, 2024

Favorite songs (cont.)

Aug 16, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)