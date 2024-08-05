August 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop AI-assisted tomato plant monitoring system

by Ehime University

Artificial intelligence assisted tomato plant monitoring system
A graphical representation of the proposed AI-assisted tomato plant monitoring system. Credit: Computers and Electronics in Agriculture (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.compag.2024.109201

Real-time monitoring of tomato plants in plant factories is necessary to identify and classify diseases at the early stages to prevent possible outbreaks. The proposed DeepD381v4plus network exhibits higher class-wise accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, precision, F1 score and Matthews correlation coefficient scores exceeding 0.96 for multi-varietal tomato leaf diseases. During the reproductive stage, bud formation, flower appearance, bite marks and fruit set also need to be monitored to confirm pollination.

The detector DeepDet381v4—YOLOv4M achieves the highest mean average precision (mAP) (0.90) and lowest mAP (0.68) in the TFl_Blooming class and the lowest mAP (0.68) in the TFl_Transforming class.

However, in real-world simulations, DeepDet381v4—YOLOv4M can detect and count ripe tomatoes at a distance of 40 cm with little to no error. Both networks used for classification and detection–counting tasks are small in size with high classification and detection efficiency (>27 fps).

Overall, the proposed experimental approach will help farmers prevent disease outbreaks, monitor flower shapes that can set fruits at the highest rate, detect and count ripened fruits or recognize damaged fruits due to surface cracks or diseases for harvesting at their optimal maturity stage. This will reduce labor costs, improve cultivation management and ensure harvested tomatoes are of excellent quality.

The results are published in Computers and Electronics in Agriculture.

More information: M.P. Islam et al, Artificial intelligence assisted tomato plant monitoring system—An experimental approach based on universal multi-branch general-purpose convolutional neural network, Computers and Electronics in Agriculture (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.compag.2024.109201

Provided by Ehime University

Citation: Researchers develop AI-assisted tomato plant monitoring system (2024, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-ai-tomato.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Engineering tomatoes for high-yield saffron apocarotenoid production
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Contradictory statements made by two different professors about IQ scores

Aug 2, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Aug 2, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 30, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)