August 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers advance carbon neutrality by producing carbon nanotubes from waste plastic

by JooHyeon Heo, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Advancing carbon neutrality with carbon nanotubes from waste plastic
Credit: Chemical Engineering Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2024.153300

A research team in the Department of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has unveiled an innovative technology for converting waste plastics into carbon nanotubes (CNTs), a high-value material that plays a critical role in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting a circular economy.

Led by Professor Kwangjin An and Professor Hankwon Lim in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering and the Graduate School of Carbon Neutrality at UNIST, the joint research team developed a method to produce carbon nanotubes using mixed gases generated from waste mask substances. The work is published in the Chemical Engineering Journal.

During the pyrolysis of waste plastics, these materials are transformed into hydrocarbon gases, including methane, ethylene, and propylene. The researchers harness these gases, subjecting them to high-temperature treatment to create CNTs.

The carbon nanotubes generated through this upcycling process are eco-friendly, producing lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional methane and hydrogen-based methods. Notably, this approach eliminates the need for a waste separation process, streamlining the procedure.

By utilizing the gases produced from the thermal decomposition of mask waste, the research team demonstrated that carbon nanotubes can be mass-produced at a low cost. Remarkably, the upcycling process operates at costs comparable to existing methods, despite the complexity of the system.

In addition, the research team has outlined a strategy through scenario analyses utilizing . This study marks the first economic and environmental evaluation of carbon nanotube production via waste plastic upcycling, revealing a promising avenue for transforming plastic waste into high-value materials.

First authors Kim Hee-hyang and Nam Eon-woo stated, "The process can achieve low production costs if scaled up and if supply and demand for electricity are managed effectively using renewable energy. This would result in a significant reduction in ."

Professors Hankwon Lim and Kwanjin An emphasized, "An increase in supply due to advancements in pyrolysis technology will also enhance energy security."

More information: Heehyang Kim et al, Laboratory-scale plastic upcycling and green growth: Evaluating the upcycling of plastic waste into carbon nanotubes from economic and environmental aspects, Chemical Engineering Journal (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cej.2024.153300

Journal information: Chemical Engineering Journal

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: Researchers advance carbon neutrality by producing carbon nanotubes from waste plastic (2024, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-08-advance-carbon-neutrality-nanotubes-plastic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Making hydrogen from waste plastic could pay for itself
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Making a synthetic tar/pitch material for a robot

Aug 11, 2024

Oligomerisation of L-Lactic acid to Prepolymer

Aug 10, 2024

Potassium alum: how to prevent recrystallization in water?

Aug 10, 2024

What is the reaction of Ethyl 2-cyanoacrylate (superglue) and Alumina powder?

Aug 10, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Aug 6, 2024

When do cyanide ligands form a tetrahedral geometry with Co2 ?

Aug 6, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)