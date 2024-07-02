July 2, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Viewing Hurricane Beryl from space

by Monika Luabeya, NASA

Studying Hurricane Beryl from Space
Credit: NASA/Matthew Dominick

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured this image of Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean on July 1, 2024, while aboard the International Space Station, and posted it to X. The Category 4 hurricane had winds of about 130 mph (215 kph).

Hurricanes—tropical cyclones that form over the Atlantic Ocean or the eastern Pacific Ocean—use warm, moist air as fuel. The warm, moist air over the ocean rises upward from near the surface, causing an area of lower air pressure below. Air from surrounding areas with higher air pressure pushes into the low pressure area. Then that "new" air becomes warm and moist and rises, too.

As the warm air continues to rise, the surrounding air swirls in to take its place. As the warmed, moist air rises and cools off, the water in the air forms clouds. The whole system of clouds and wind spins and grows, fed by the ocean's heat and water evaporating from the surface.

NASA studies hurricanes from space through photos like this one, as well as observations from satellites. This vantage point helps scientists understand how impacts hurricanes and learn how communities can better prepare for in a warmer world.

More information: Learn more about how hurricane first responders use NASA resources and data.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Viewing Hurricane Beryl from space (2024, July 2) retrieved 2 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-viewing-hurricane-beryl-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees storms wrapping around Tropical Cyclone Cristina
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hurricane Beryl, Early Season and Rapid Intensification

9 hours ago

Mag 3.4 Earthquake under Lake Ontario, 15 km SW of Henderson, New York

Jul 1, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jun 27, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)