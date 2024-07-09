July 9, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Sustainability and climate education are 'vital for green jobs,' say experts

by University of Reading

climate
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

As the new U.K. government begins its stated mission to "rebuild Britain," a group of education and climate experts is calling for sustainability and climate education to be at the heart of its priorities.

In its election manifesto, The Labor Party committed to making Britain a clean energy superpower and to a new, modern educational curriculum.

Launched at the Royal Meteorological Society Annual Weather and Climate Conference on Monday 8 July in Reading, the National Climate Education Action Plan Curriculum Mapping report shows how these two missions could be linked. The highlights the many opportunities to bring quality climate and sustainability into the curriculum.

Professor Charlton-Perez said, "Including climate and sustainability within the curriculum review will be vital to ensuring that the new government delivers long-lasting reform that can prepare for the good green jobs of the future."

Rich curriculum

The report highlights different options to improve climate education from the first week of the new government, and the pros and cons of each of these approaches.

There are opportunities for an expansion of current climate education by adjusting teaching within the current curriculum, or by making small but meaningful changes to current curriculum specifications.

It includes detailed mapping showing where and how climate can fit into the curriculum. These changes could be implemented quickly while a more comprehensive review takes place. The report also highlights how greater inclusion of climate education fits with the desire of the new government to make the curriculum rich, broad and inclusive.

In the foreword to the report, Lisa Hoerning, a recent school leaver, makes clear the desire among young people for the forthcoming curriculum review to incorporate climate and sustainability education as a theme that crosses subjects and educational levels.

She said, "The current studied by young people across England doesn't educate us on the climate and ecological emergency, and, depending on your subject preferences, you can nearly skip the relevant content entirely."

She also expressed her hope that in the near future climate education, as demonstrated in the report, would be integrated across all subjects.

The report was produced by a group of authors from 14 educational organizations led by Professor Sylvia Knight, of the Royal Meteorological Society, and Sean McQuaid and is endorsed by a broad coalition of 60 organizations from schools, colleges, universities, climate charities and educational publishers.

More information: Climate Education in the Curriculum: From Early Years to Further Education in England. static.reading.ac.uk/content/P … on-in-curriculum.pdf

Provided by University of Reading

Citation: Sustainability and climate education are 'vital for green jobs,' say experts (2024, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-sustainability-climate-vital-green-jobs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Teaching climate change in more subjects would empower young people to take action
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sources to study basic logic for precocious 10-year old?

11 hours ago

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Jul 4, 2024

How is Physics taught without Calculus?

Jun 25, 2024

Is "College Algebra" really just high school "Algebra II"?

Jun 16, 2024

UK School Physics Exam from 1967

May 27, 2024

Physics education is 60 years out of date

May 16, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (0)