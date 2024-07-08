The role of workplace humor in stimulating innovative work behavior

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Yan Krukau from Pexels

Business environments that foster innovative work behavior can become more competitive. If employees can introduce new ideas, processes, and solutions, then the company can thrive. An intriguing, yet little explored, factor that can significantly influence this is discussed in a study published in the International Journal of Work Innovation: workplace humor.

A. Rajeswari and Pulidindi Venugopal of the Vellore Institute of Technology in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India, discuss how workplace humor, often seen as merely a source of entertainment, can have a greater significance in terms of employee attitudes, motivation, and overall work dynamics.

The team has looked at the relationship between positive humor and innovative work behavior, having surveyed 236 information technology (IT) employees. They found a positive association using Partial Least Squares Structural Equation Modeling to analyze the results of their survey.

The work suggests that a workplace culture encouraging humor might improve innovative behavior among employees and ultimately improve the company's bottom line.

Humor as a way to tighten social bonds among employees, reduce stress, and even improve overall well-being has been noted in earlier studies. The benefits lead to greater job satisfaction, improved communication among colleagues, and better performance.

There are additional benefits in terms of improved group cohesion, higher employee engagement, and reduced numbers of employees suffering burnout.

It is important that any company hoping to harness the power of humor should ensure it promotes positive, constructive humor that enhances well-being and creativity. There are various strategies that a company might use, such as encouraging light-hearted interactions, celebrating successes with humor, and creating opportunities for employees to share amusing experiences.

Leadership thus plays an important role in setting the tone for humor in the workplace. Managers who are role models for positive humor can create an environment where employees feel safe to express themselves creatively and engage more deeply with their work.

This top-down approach can ensure that humor is part of the organizational ethos and so cultivate an environment where a cohesive and happy workforce can grow and innovate to the benefit of both employee and employer.

More information: A. Rajeswari et al, Examining the role of workplace humour in stimulating innovative work behaviour - an empirical investigation using structural equation modelling, International Journal of Work Innovation (2024). DOI: 10.1504/IJWI.2024.139443

Provided by Inderscience