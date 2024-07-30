July 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Study links credit availability with regional home prices

by Brian Lopez, University of Texas at Arlington

home for sale
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Two professors at The University of Texas at Arlington have found that U.S. housing prices have grown more persistently since the mid-1990s, especially in the Midwest and South. They link this steady incline primarily to the increase in available purchasing power, which makes it easier for people to buy homes and causes demand to rise.

In a recently published study, UTA economics Professor C.Y. Choi and Associate Professor Aaron Smallwood—along with Alexander Chudik, an economic advisor at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas—found that this growth varies across regions and significantly influences household consumption, labor mobility, employment and the effectiveness of monetary policy. Some of the main factors behind the increases are the financial deregulations and innovations seen since the mid-1990s.

The paper is published in the journal Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Globalization Institute Working Papers.

"While some researchers believe that rising housing prices are due to more people wanting to be homeowners, it wouldn't be possible without more money being available," Dr. Choi said.

The study also noted that the availability of credit strongly influences how persistently grow over time and across different areas. Contrary to recent thought, however, the expectation that prices will continue to rise, based on recent increases, does not significantly affect this growth.

Choi said the goal of the research was to show how housing prices are largely affected by the availability of credit and how this could inform future monetary policy as policymakers continue to seek solutions for stabilizing home prices.

More information: Chi-Young Choi et al, Time-varying Persistence of House Price Growth: The Role of Expectations and Credit Supply, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Globalization Institute Working Papers (2024). DOI: 10.24149/gwp426

Provided by University of Texas at Arlington

Citation: Study links credit availability with regional home prices (2024, July 30) retrieved 30 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-links-credit-availability-regional-home.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Global liquidity shocks impact house prices
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

4 hours ago

Today's Fusion Music: T Square, Cassiopeia, Rei & Kanade Sato

13 hours ago

History of Railroad Safety - Spotlight on current derailments

14 hours ago

What are your favorite Disco "Classics"?

Jul 29, 2024

Album-versaries

Jul 29, 2024

Talent Worthy of Wider Recognition

Jul 27, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)