The University of Texas at Arlington is a public research university located in Arlington, Texas, United States. The campus is situated southwest of downtown Arlington, and is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The university was founded in 1895 and served primarily a military academy during the early 20th century. After spending several decades in the Texas A&M University System, the institution joined The University of Texas System in 1965. In the fall of 2010, UT-Arlington reached a student population of 32,956, a gain of 31% from autumn 2008, and is currently the second-largest institution within the UT System. UTA is classified by the Carnegie Foundation as a high research activity institution. The university offers 80 baccalaureate, 74 masters, and 31 doctoral degrees. (Source: Wikipedia)

Buying habits tied to being morning or night person

At some point, someone has told you that they are either a morning or a night person and how this trait dictates when they are most productive. One University of Texas at Arlington graduate says it may also affect people's ...

Aug 19, 2024

Study explores immigrant challenges and hopes

Some refer to the United States as a land of opportunity for those looking to better their lives. A research team headed by a University of Texas at Arlington social worker recently asked a group of immigrants if they agreed.

Aug 14, 2024

Study links credit availability with regional home prices

Two professors at The University of Texas at Arlington have found that U.S. housing prices have grown more persistently since the mid-1990s, especially in the Midwest and South. They link this steady incline primarily to ...

Jul 30, 2024

Biodiversity loss from 2010 oil spill worse than predicted

A new peer-reviewed study from researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington; the University of Nevada, Reno; Mokwon University in Daejeon, Korea; and Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi shows the Deepwater Horizon ...

Jun 24, 2024

A research team is developing a method to recycle more plastics

Despite consumer efforts to sort and separate recyclables, most plastic bottles still end up in the landfill. Standard recycling methods to sort, shred and remake plastics are limited to just type-1 and type-2 plastics—basically ...

May 22, 2024

