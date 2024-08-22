The University of Texas at Arlington is a public research university located in Arlington, Texas, United States. The campus is situated southwest of downtown Arlington, and is located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. The university was founded in 1895 and served primarily a military academy during the early 20th century. After spending several decades in the Texas A&M University System, the institution joined The University of Texas System in 1965. In the fall of 2010, UT-Arlington reached a student population of 32,956, a gain of 31% from autumn 2008, and is currently the second-largest institution within the UT System. UTA is classified by the Carnegie Foundation as a high research activity institution. The university offers 80 baccalaureate, 74 masters, and 31 doctoral degrees. (Source: Wikipedia)

Address 701 S. Nedderman Drive, Arlington, TX 76019 Website http://www.uta.edu Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Texas_at_Arlington

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed