July 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

reputable news agency

proofread

Komodo dragons have teeth coated in iron to kill prey, study finds

Komodo dragons, which can grow to three metres (10 feet) in length and weigh up to 90 kilograms (200 pounds), are threatened by human activity and climate change destroying their habitat
Komodo dragons, which can grow to three meters (10 feet) in length and weigh up to 90 kilograms (200 pounds), are threatened by human activity and climate change destroying their habitat.

The fearsome Komodo dragon, native to Indonesia and the world's largest living lizard, has a coat of iron on its razor-like teeth to help it kill its prey, scientists found in a study published Wednesday.

A study led by researchers from King's College London, who carried out their work with advanced chemical and structural imaging, revealed protective iron coats in orange pigment found in the tips and serrations of Komodo dragon teeth.

"This feature has never been reported before in a carnivorous reptile," said the study published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The researchers found iron-rich coatings most prominently on Komodo dragon teeth, although similar coverings were also found on the teeth of other living reptiles, including monitor lizards, crocodiles and alligators.

The study said concentrated iron played "a crucial role in supporting serrated teeth" in the huge lizards, who use them to kill their prey.

They on a range of animals from rodents to water buffalo and kill using a one-two punch of sharp teeth and a venomous bite.

Komodo dragons have iron-coated teeth to rip apart their prey
Pigmented cutting edges in V. komodoensis teeth. Credit: Nature Ecology & Evolution (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-024-02477-7

The researchers believe the coatings may have existed in but were lost over time because they could not find evidence of them on the fossilized of reptiles and dinosaurs closely related to Komodo dragons.

Komodo dragons are found only in the national park of the same name and neighboring Flores island. Only 3,458 adult and baby Komodo dragons are left in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Thousands of tourists descend annually on the cluster of islands in the eastern part of Indonesia, the only place in the world where Komodo dragons can be seen in their natural habitat.

The reptiles, which can grow to three meters (10 feet) in length and weigh up to 90 kilograms (200 pounds), are threatened by human activity and destroying their habitat.

More information: Aaron R. H. LeBlanc et al, Iron-coated Komodo dragon teeth and the complex dental enamel of carnivorous reptiles, Nature Ecology & Evolution (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41559-024-02477-7

Journal information: Nature Ecology & Evolution

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Komodo dragons have teeth coated in iron to kill prey, study finds (2024, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-komodo-dragons-teeth-coated-iron.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Indonesian zoo breeds dozens of endangered baby Komodo dragons
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Jul 21, 2024

Contradictory statements made by two different professors

Jul 21, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 19, 2024

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

Jul 19, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 18, 2024

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)