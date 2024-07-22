July 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: NASA's Juno mission captures the colorful and chaotic clouds of Jupiter

by NASA

NASA's Juno mission captures the colorful and chaotic clouds of Jupiter
Credit: Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage processing by Gary Eason, CC BY

During its 61st close flyby of Jupiter on May 12, 2024, NASA's Juno spacecraft captured this color-enhanced view of the giant planet's northern hemisphere. It provides a detailed view of chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms in an area known to scientists as a folded filamentary region.

In these regions, the zonal jets that create the familiar banded patterns in Jupiter's clouds break down, leading to turbulent patterns and cloud structures that rapidly evolve over the course of only a few days.

Citizen scientist Gary Eason made this image using raw data from the JunoCam instrument, applying digital processing techniques to enhance color and clarity.

At the time the raw image was taken, the Juno spacecraft was about 18,000 miles (29,000 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops, at a of about 68 north of the equator.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: NASA's Juno mission captures the colorful and chaotic clouds of Jupiter (2024, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-image-nasa-juno-mission-captures.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Jupiter's swirling cloud formations
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How would I find data on the Luminosity of Cepheid variables?

5 hours ago

Some photos of Antares and Sigma Sagittarii (Nunki)

Jul 19, 2024

Shell structure topological defects as substitute for dark matter

Jul 19, 2024

Star like object travels in a zigzagging pattern relative to other stars

Jul 18, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jul 13, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Jul 13, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)