Image: Rose-colored Jupiter

March 19, 2018, NASA
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Matt Brealey/Gustavo B C

This image captures a close-up view of a storm with bright cloud tops in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter.                                                             

NASA's Juno spacecraft took this color-enhanced image on Feb. 7 at 5:38 a.m. PST (8:38 a.m. EST) during its 11th close flyby of the . At the time, the spacecraft was 7,578 miles (12,195 kilometers) from the tops of Jupiter's clouds at 49.2 degrees north latitude.

Citizen scientist Matt Brealey processed the image using data from the JunoCam imager. Citizen scientist Gustavo B C then adjusted colors and embossed Matt Brealey's processing of this storm.

