Image: Jupiter's southern hemisphere

July 3, 2018, NASA
Image: Jupiter's southern hemisphere
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

This image of Jupiter's southern hemisphere was captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on the outbound leg of a close flyby of the gas-giant planet. Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill created this image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam imager.

The color-enhanced image was taken at 11:31 p.m. PDT on May 23, 2018 (2:31 a.m. EDT on May 24), as the spacecraft performed its 13th of Jupiter. At the time, Juno was about 44,300 miles (71,400 kilometers) from the planet's cloud tops, above a southern latitude of 71 degrees.

JunoCam takes advantage of Juno's unique polar orbit, studying the atmospheric dynamics and clouds right up to Jupiter's poles, which no spacecraft has ever done before.

Explore further: Image: Jovian jet stream

Related Stories

Image: Jovian jet stream

June 1, 2018

See a jet stream speeding through Jupiter's atmosphere in this new view taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft. The jet stream, called Jet N2, was captured along the dynamic northern temperate belts of the gas giant planet. It is ...

Jupiter's swirling cloud formations

February 19, 2018

See swirling cloud formations in the northern area of Jupiter's north temperate belt in this new view taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft.

Image: Rose-colored Jupiter

March 19, 2018

This image captures a close-up view of a storm with bright cloud tops in the northern hemisphere of Jupiter.                                                             

