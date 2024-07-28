July 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Hubble images NGC 3430, a classic spiral galaxy

by NASA

Hubble Images a Classic Spiral
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the majestic spiral galaxy NGC 3430. Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Kilpatrick

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image treats viewers to a wonderfully detailed snapshot of the spiral galaxy NGC 3430 that lies 100 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Leo Minor.

Several other , located relatively nearby to this one, are just beyond the frame of this image; one is close enough that is driving some in NGC 3430—visible as bright-blue patches near to but outside of the galaxy's main spiral structure.

This fine example of a galactic spiral holds a bright core from which a pinwheel array of arms appears to radiate outward. Dark dust lanes and bright star-forming regions help define these .

Astronomer Edwin Hubble pioneered the study of galaxies based simply on their appearance. This "Field Guide" outlines Hubble's classification scheme using images from his namesake telescope. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center; Lead Producer: Miranda Chabot; Lead Writer: Andrea Gianopoulos

NGC 3430's distinct shape may be one reason why astronomer Edwin Hubble used to it to help define his classification of galaxies. Namesake of the Hubble Space Telescope, Edwin Hubble authored a paper in 1926 that outlined the classification of some four hundred galaxies by their appearance—as either spiral, barred spiral, lenticular, elliptical, or irregular.

This straightforward typology proved extremely influential, and the detailed schemes astronomers use today are still based on Edwin Hubble's work. NGC 3430 itself is a spiral lacking a central bar with open, clearly defined arms—classified today as an SAc galaxy.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Hubble images NGC 3430, a classic spiral galaxy (2024, July 28) retrieved 28 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-hubble-images-ngc-classic-spiral.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Image: Hubble spies side-by-side galaxies
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Galaxy collision separates dark matter from regular matter

2 hours ago

Rock on Mars possibly indicating Life

20 hours ago

Interstellar navigation to Proxima B with an unmanned probe

Jul 27, 2024

Any Galaxy (Milky-way) based coordinate systems?

Jul 27, 2024

Any Heliocentric planetrorium software or site?

Jul 26, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jul 26, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)