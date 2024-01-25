January 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Image: Hubble spies side-by-side galaxies

by NASA

Image: Hubble spies side-by-side galaxies
This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases a resplendent pair of galaxies known as Arp 140. Credit: NASA/ESA/R. Foley (University of California - Santa Cruz)/Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA/Catholic University of America)

A barred spiral galaxy and a lenticular galaxy come together to create this interacting pair known as Arp 140. The lenticular galaxy, NGC 274, is visible on the right side of this new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image, and the barred spiral, NGC 275, is at left. The twosome is located in the constellation Cetus.

Lenticular galaxies and barred spiral galaxies have different structures. In barred spiral galaxies, a bar of stars runs through the central bulge of the galaxy (seen here as a bright-white, vertical haze in NGC 275). Typically, the arms of the galaxy start at the end of the bar.

Lenticular galaxies, on the other hand, are classified somewhere between elliptical and spiral galaxies. They get their name from the edge-on appearance that resembles a disk. Lenticular galaxies have large central bulges and flattened disk-like spirals, but no . They don't have much gas and dust and are made up primarily of old stars.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble spies side-by-side galaxies (2024, January 25) retrieved 25 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-image-hubble-spies-side-galaxies.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hubble observes lenticular galaxy NGC 3489
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Observational Astronomy Project Ideas to Show Special Relativity

4 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

Questions about dark matter/energy

22 hours ago

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 22, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jan 21, 2024

Binary Stars/Teardrop Shapes

Jan 20, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)