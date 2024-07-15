New study highlights the alarming rise of telephone fraud targeting older adults in the UK

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

A new study by the University of Portsmouth has revealed that older adults in the UK, particularly those over the age of 75, are experiencing an unprecedented number of attempted telephone frauds. The research is published in the journal International Review of Victimology.

Conducted over 18 months with nearly 2,000 participants, the research provides significant insights into the fears and impacts of such fraud on this vulnerable demographic.

The study found that at least two-thirds of the respondents reported experiencing at least one fraud attempt in the past six months, with up to 40% facing frequent attempts, occurring daily, weekly, or monthly. The predominant use of telephones for these scams was evident, with nearly 75% of the attempted frauds conducted via telephone, 60% through voice calls and 11% via text messages. Other methods like email, post, and social media were used less frequently.

The research uncovered profound anxiety among older adults due to these fraud attempts, significantly affecting their sense of security and daily interactions. Many respondents expressed a constant state of suspicion and fear. One participant noted the highly pervasive nature of the scams, saying, "I receive suspected scam telephone calls on landline and mobile on average twice per day... I have come to suspect everybody."

Another victim emphasized the relentless pressure these calls created, saying, "I get about five calls every day saying money taken out of my bank. I wish I could block them."

Another respondent described the frustration of dealing with persistent postal scams: "I regularly have post office scams to say they have a parcel for me... they want your bank details to pay for it. It's a nuisance."

The study also revealed a significant lack of trust in unexpected communications, particularly via telephone. This distrust extends to unfamiliar emails and unexpected postal notifications, with many older adults expressing their reluctance to engage with such communications.

One participant explained, "I'm always nervous about cold or strange phone calls—I normally give as good as I get—the same with strange emails. I just delete. I think I can handle post. If in doubt, I speak to one of my daughters."

Another added, "It still leaves me very wary, especially phone calls not listed in my phone and people at the door. It's quite frightening to see how clever the scammers are. I do not have any telephone banking, etc."

Study author Professor Mark Button, Director of the Centre for Cybercrime and Economic Crime in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the University of Portsmouth, said, "It was interesting to see how older technologies like landline telephones are still being used on an industrial scale to conduct frauds. These telephone calls have become for some older adults something they experience on a daily or weekly basis. Even though many older adults understand these are frauds and quickly hang up, for some, these attempts have significant impacts.

"Our study reveals this impact has not yet been seriously investigated. More research needs to be conducted to explore the impact of attempted frauds on individuals' fear of crime and quality of life among all age groups."

Looking ahead, the study warns of a potential increase in fraud risks as younger generations age, given their more diverse use of digital communication technologies. Researchers emphasize the urgent need for effective countermeasures, including the promotion of high-standard call blockers and providing training for older adults on their use. The study also suggests conducting research via face-to-face and postal surveys to better understand and address the issue without adding to the participants' anxiety.

This research, which was also supported by 18 interviews with charity clients and 7 interviews with charity co-ordinators and volunteers, underscores the need for more targeted efforts to protect older adults from the pervasive threat of telephone fraud.

The findings highlight the critical need for increased awareness and action to safeguard this vulnerable population, with government and policy action recommended to implement and fund solutions that reduce the prevalence and impact of fraud on older adults.

