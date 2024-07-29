July 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop high-sensitivity technique to detect mercury in soil

by Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Detection of trace amounts of hazardous substances in soil
Image of high-sensitivity mercury detection system. Credit: Adapted from Nanomaterials (2024). DOI: 10.3390/nano14110981

Environmental pollution by heavy metals is a major social problem. Among these metals, mercury (Hg) is strictly controlled due to its high toxicity. Focusing on soil, which is closely related to our daily lives, the environmental standard for mercury is set at less than 0.5 µg/L (µg is a unit of 1 millionth of a gram).

Testing based on such official standards is mandatory for former factory sites with high potential for contamination. Most and land transfers, etc., are tested for soil contamination on a voluntary basis to confirm safety. Currently, samples must be transported from the site to specialized testing centers and analyzed for using large testing equipment. The analysis also requires specialized knowledge and complex procedures.

If Hg testing of soil does not require specialized knowledge and could be performed on-site by anyone, it would reduce the time required for safety confirmation at many sites that voluntarily test for Hg, shorten the time required to start construction and reduce the burden on the site. In addition, if inexpensive testing methods for Hg become widely available, daily monitoring will make it possible to confirm the safety of drinking water in areas where groundwater is consumed.

Researchers at AIST, in collaboration with Sakamoto Lime Industry Co., Ltd. have developed such a method to detect trace amounts of Hg in the soil. Their research is published in the journal Nanomaterials.

Environmental pollution by Hg and other heavy metals is strictly controlled worldwide. In Japan, numerous standard values have been established for a range of Hg-related parameters, including soil Hg levels and waste management. These measures are aimed at mitigating the associated with Hg exposure.

This newly developed technology enables the detection of Hg in solution without complicated procedures using an easily portable device by means of an electrochemical Hg measurement technique.

Although electrochemical measurement is easily affected by impurities in the solution (hereafter referred to as "foreign substances") that interfere with the measurement, the unique data processing and analysis enables the determination of whether Hg is contained at a concentration of 0.5 ppb (ppb is one billionth) or higher even in soil test solutions containing a large amount of foreign substances.

In the future, the researchers expect to develop a soil analysis system that can be used by anyone on the spot.

More information: Kenshin Takemura et al, Determination of Low Concentrations of Mercury Based on the Electrodeposition Time, Nanomaterials (2024). DOI: 10.3390/nano14110981

Provided by Advanced Industrial Science and Technology

Citation: Researchers develop high-sensitivity technique to detect mercury in soil (2024, July 29) retrieved 29 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-high-sensitivity-technique-mercury-soil.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Fully automated detection robot promotes efficient soil testing
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is 42CrMo4?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

Aluminium copper alloy vacuum outgassing

Jul 3, 2024

Mechanistic understanding of speciated oxide growth in HE alloys

Jun 29, 2024

Graphene production - CVD

Jun 19, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)