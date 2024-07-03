July 3, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Experimental bermudagrasses show varied drought response

by Jane Cerza, American Society for Horticultural Science

golf course
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

In a new study, researchers at Oklahoma State University have unveiled significant variations in drought response among advanced turf-type Bermudagrass experimental genotypes. The study aimed to evaluate the drought tolerance of various Bermudagrass genotypes under controlled conditions. The results revealed substantial differences in the ability of these genotypes to withstand prolonged periods of water scarcity, providing valuable insights for turfgrass breeders, landscapers, and environmental managers.

There are more than 31 million acres of irrigated turfgrass, making it the largest irrigated crop in the United States. Bermudagrass (Cynodon spp.) is widely used on athletic fields, , lawns, and roadsides in the southern regions and the transition zone of the United States. Water scarcity is one of the major issues for turf management worldwide. Selecting drought-resistance turfgrass species and cultivars is one of the primary strategies in to meet the needs of the growing human population.

Sufficient soil moisture is essential for turfgrass growth, shoot density, and acceptable turf quality (TQ). Insufficient moisture in the disrupts turfgrass physiological and biochemical processes, leading to wilting, osmotic adjustment, and production of abscisic acid, heat shock proteins, or dehydrins. Prolonged , lasting from days to weeks depending on , can cause leaf firing (LF), where leaves brown and die starting from the tips and margins, eventually leading to turfgrass dormancy.

Researchers evaluated the of Bermudagrass under acute drought conditions in Stillwater, OK, driven by increasing water demands and frequent droughts. Experimental selection OSU1221 and "TifTuf" showed superior drought performance, with OSU1221 excelling in both experiments except for "DT-1" ("TifTuf").

"TifTuf" had higher evapotranspiration and water usage than "Tifway," along with greater total root biomass, root diameter, root-to-shoot ratio, and root dry weight. This suggests "TifTuf" draws more water from deeper soil layers, aiding its drought resilience.

The study found strong correlations between volumetric soil water content (VSWC) and drought stress indicators, noting that deeper soil moisture data could enhance future research. Developing Bermudagrass genotypes with extensive root systems and higher root-to-shoot ratios is recommended for improved drought performance. Both "TifTuf" and OSU1221 adapted well to prolonged drought stress.

This discovery promises to transform turf management practices, offering new solutions for drought-prone regions and sustainable landscaping. The identification of superior drought resistance experimental genotypes is expected to provide useful information to breeders on cultivar release.

The findings are published in the journal HortScience.

More information: Shuhao Yu et al, Advanced Turf-type Bermudagrass Experimental Genotypes Show Marked Variation in Drought Response, HortScience (2023). DOI: 10.21273/HORTSCI17085-23

Journal information: HortScience

Provided by American Society for Horticultural Science

Citation: Experimental bermudagrasses show varied drought response (2024, July 3) retrieved 3 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-experimental-bermudagrasses-varied-drought-response.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bermudagrass versus the armyworm: Striving for a better understanding of pest resistance in experimental lines
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Conflicting interpretations of rosemary oil study

3 hours ago

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

Jun 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Jun 25, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 24, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jun 24, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)