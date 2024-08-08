HortScience publishes horticultural information of interest to a broad array of horticulturists. Its goals are to apprise horticultural scientists and others interested in horticulture of scientific and industry developments and of significant research, education, or extension findings or methods.

New hemp standards for research and industry

Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) research and commercial production has recently experienced a global revival motivated by passage of laws reversing long-standing prohibitions and by development in markets.

Plants & Animals

Aug 8, 2024

Intervarietal grafts of sweet, serrano peppers on Pasilla 18M

Chili pepper (Capsicum annuum L.) is one of the most important vegetables in the world; it is the most widely cultivated and popular spice. The genus Capsicum has been distinguished by its lack of compatible rootstocks with ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 3, 2024

Experimental bermudagrasses show varied drought response

In a new study, researchers at Oklahoma State University have unveiled significant variations in drought response among advanced turf-type Bermudagrass experimental genotypes. The study aimed to evaluate the drought tolerance ...

Plants & Animals

Jul 3, 2024

Cold stratification impacts germination rates in Vitis species

It is imperative for the success of the grape industry to develop new grape varieties capable of enduring shifting climates and heightened pressures from diseases and insects. The majority of grape cultivars rely on a specific ...

Cell & Microbiology

Mar 28, 2024

Benefits messaging boosts consumer plant purchasing

A deeper understanding of the relationship between plant benefits, consumer perceptions, and demographic differences is important when shaping marketing strategies for communicating the benefits of plants. In the ornamental ...

Plants & Animals

Feb 29, 2024

