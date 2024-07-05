July 5, 2024

Eight CubeSats lift off for NASA on Firefly Aerospace rocket

by Jason Costa, NASA

Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha rocket leaves a glowing trail above the skies of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 3, 2024. Credit: Firefly Aerospace/Trevor Mahlmann

As part of NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative, Firefly Aerospace launched eight small satellites on July 3 aboard the company's Alpha rocket. Named "Noise of Summer," the rocket successfully lifted off from Space Launch Complex 2 at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9:04 p.m. PDT.

The CubeSat missions were designed by universities and NASA centers and cover science that includes climate studies, satellite technology development, and educational outreach to students.

Firefly Aerospace completed its Venture-Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contract with this launch. The agency's venture-class contracts offer launch opportunities for new providers, helping grow the commercial industry and leading to cost-effective competition for future NASA missions.

NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative provides a low-cost way for universities, non-profits, science centers, and other researchers to conduct science and technology demonstrations in space.

Provided by NASA

