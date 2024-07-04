July 4, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Climate scientist suggests fast escalation of megastorms like Beryl

by Rowan University

Climate scientist, hurricane researcher can speak to fast escalation of megastorms like Beryl
Regional map and population density. Credit: npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00707-0

Rowan University climate scientist Dr. Andra Garner last year documented in the journal Scientific Reports that Atlantic Hurricanes, like the current storm Beryl, have developed faster and with greater strength over the past 50 years.

In fact, Garner found that from just 2001 through 2020, hurricane intensification rates were up to 28.7% greater than they were from 1971 through 1990.

An assistant professor of environmental science in Rowan's School of Earth & Environment, Garner reported her findings ("Observed Increases in North Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Peak Intensification Rates") in the journal Nature Scientific Reports, concluding that intensification rates from Atlantic hurricanes have changed in tandem with human-caused greenhouse gas emissions warming the planet and its oceans.

Garner's latest research, "Changes to Tropical Cyclone Trajectories in Southeast Asia under a Warming Climate," documented a similar pattern of fast developing storms also related to climate change. That study used computer modeling to gauge more than 60,000 storms from the 19th century to the end of the 21st century and included variables for greater and lesser amounts of heat-trapping emissions in the atmosphere.

Published July 2 in npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, Garner's new study produced four key findings:

  1. Poleward shifts in both genesis and peak intensification rates;
  2. Tropical cyclone (TC) formation and fastest intensification closer to many coastlines;
  3. Increased likelihoods of TCs moving most slowly over mainland Southeast Asia;
  4. TC tracks persisting longer over land (and potentially causing greater damage.

More information: Andra J. Garner et al, Changes to tropical cyclone trajectories in Southeast Asia under a warming climate, npj Climate and Atmospheric Science (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41612-024-00707-0

Journal information: Scientific Reports , npj Climate and Atmospheric Science

Provided by Rowan University

Citation: Climate scientist suggests fast escalation of megastorms like Beryl (2024, July 4) retrieved 4 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-climate-scientist-fast-escalation-megastorms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Atlantic hurricanes now twice as likely to strengthen from weak to major intensity in 24 hours, researchers suggest
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hurricane Beryl, Early Season and Rapid Intensification

22 hours ago

Mag 3.4 Earthquake under Lake Ontario, 15 km SW of Henderson, New York

Jul 1, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Jun 27, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)