July 18, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers identify structural characteristics of newly emerged SARS-CoV-2 variants

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers identify structural characteristics of newly emerged SARS-CoV-2 variants
Graphical abstract. Credit: Structure (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.str.2024.06.012

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continues to adapt to the herd immunity background and evolve into numerous sub-variants.

The lab of Prof. George Fu Gao at the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IMCAS) reveals the spike (S) protein structures of the recently emerged BA.2.86, JN.1, EG.5, EG.5.1 and HV.1 variants of SARS-CoV-2, and conducted systematic comparative analysis on these sub-variants. The findings are published in Structure.

The variants evolved from BA.2 were found to mainly separate into two branches. The branch represented by BA.2.86 and JN.1 was more likely to show the three receptor-binding domains (RBDs)-up state of the S protein under the induction of its receptor, human angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (hACE2), and the branch represented by XBB, EG.5, HV.1 was more likely to show the 2-RBDs-up, 1-RBD-down state under the induction of hACE2.

Compared to other variants, the branch represented by BA.2.86 carried a new N-glycosylation at residue 354 due to the K356T mutation, and this glycosylation site affected the binding to antibodies, such as S309.

Compared with the BA.2 strain circulating in 2022, the RBD surface of the BA.2.86 and JN.1 showed significant electrostatic changes, which enhanced their immune escape. Among them, BA.2.86 had a higher receptor binding affinity than its progeny, JN.1, which escaped from more antibodies.

Structural analysis showed that the R493Q reverting mutation in the BA.2.86 RBD promoted receptor binding, whereas the L455S mutation in the JN.1 RBD reduced the receptor-binding affinity.

This study supports the lab's previous opinion that during the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, immune escape is gradually enhanced, while receptor binding capacity fluctuates and remains in a moderate range (2 digital nanomoles).

More information: Linjie Li et al, Spike structures, receptor binding, and immune escape of recently circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2.86, JN.1, EG.5, EG.5.1, and HV.1 sub-variants, Structure (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.str.2024.06.012

Journal information: Structure

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers identify structural characteristics of newly emerged SARS-CoV-2 variants (2024, July 18) retrieved 18 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-characteristics-newly-emerged-sars-cov.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New monoclonal antibodies targeting ACE2 receptor could treat the next waves of SARS-CoV-2
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Understanding COVID Quarantine Guidance

7 hours ago

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

Jul 15, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

Jul 15, 2024

Medical tape cut off blood flow to fetus?

Jul 12, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jul 10, 2024

Havana Syndrome

Jul 10, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)