June 6, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Tiger shark vomits echidna, shocking Australian scientists

tiger shark
A juvenile tiger shark. Credit: Albert Kok/Wikipedia

A tiger shark has surprised Australian scientists on an ocean research trip by regurgitating a spiky land-loving echidna in front of them.

Researchers from James Cook University were tagging marine life on the northeast coast when the three-meter tiger shark they caught vomited a dead —a spiny creature similar to a hedgehog.

Nicolas Lubitz said he could only assume the shark gobbled up the echidna while it was swimming in the shallows off the island, or traveling between islands, which the animals are known to do.

"We were quite shocked at what we saw. We really didn't know what was going on," he said Thursday.

"When it spat it out, I looked at it and remarked 'What the hell is that?'"

Lubitz said the dead echidna was whole when it was regurgitated in May 2022, leading scientists to assume the shark had only recently eaten it.

Echidnas—which are only found in Australia and New Guinea—are egg-laying mammals, have protruding from their bodies and use a beak-like snout to eat ants.

It is unclear how many of these animals are in the wild, but they are not considered endangered.

"Tiger sharks will eat anything. They're just a scavenger. I've seen videos of them eating a rock for no reason," Lubitz said.

echidna
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

"I think the echidna must have just felt a bit funny in its throat."

The was unharmed after its spiky snack and scientists fitted it with an acoustic tracker before releasing it back into the water.

As part of the research project, which ran from 2020 to 2023, scientists tagged 812 fish, rays and sharks with 10-year trackers to understand more about their movement and behavior.

© 2024 AFP

Citation: Tiger shark vomits echidna, shocking Australian scientists (2024, June 6) retrieved 6 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-tiger-shark-vomits-echidna-australian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Stingray diet keeps great hammerhead sharks close to shore
68 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

16 hours ago

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

16 hours ago

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

Probability, genetic disorder related

May 28, 2024

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 27, 2024

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

May 27, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)