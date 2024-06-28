June 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Tackling the dual threat: A global strategy for PM2.5 and O3 pollution

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Tackling the dual threat: a global strategy for PM2.5 and O3 pollution
Graphical abstract. Credit: Eco-Environment & Health (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.04.004

Air pollution is a severe risk to human health and the environment, particularly from fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone (O3). Despite global efforts, many cities continue to face significant exposure risks from these pollutants.

PM2.5 and O3 originate from similar sources and interact in complex ways, compounding their harmful effects. Addressing these intertwined pollutants requires innovative strategies. Due to these challenges, it is necessary to conduct in-depth research to develop effective strategies for joint PM2.5 and O3 control.

A research team from Hubei University of Economics, Nanjing University, and Yangtze University conducted a study on the spatial and temporal patterns of PM2.5-O3 compound pollution. Published in Eco-Environment & Health, on 19 April 2024, the research analyzed data from 120 cities worldwide between 2019 and 2022, proposing a framework for synergistic pollution control. The research is published in the journal Eco-Environment & Health.

The study revealed that nearly 50% of cities worldwide are affected by PM2.5-O3 compound pollution, with hotspots in China, Korea, Japan, and India. Significant spatial correlations between PM2.5 and O3 concentrations were identified, driven by common precursors such as (NOx) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

The analysis showed that 52.5% of the cities achieved coordinated reductions in PM2.5 and O3, with average decreases of 13.97% and 19.18%, respectively. This highlights the potential for joint pollution control measures. The proposed framework aims to manage emissions from both pollutants simultaneously, leveraging their spatial and chemical interactions.

Key findings included the identification of cities with high exposure risks and the demonstration of a positive spatial correlation between PM2.5 and O3 concentrations, suggesting that integrated control strategies could significantly enhance urban air quality and public health.

Dr. Chao He, lead author of the study, stated, "Our findings underscore the critical need for integrated pollution control strategies. By addressing PM2.5 and O3 together, we can more effectively reduce the health risks and environmental impacts associated with these pollutants."

The proposed synergistic control framework offers a promising approach to managing global . Implementing these strategies could lead to significant improvements in urban air quality, reducing and promoting sustainable development. Policymakers and environmental agencies can use these insights to develop more effective regulations and interventions for cleaner, healthier cities.

More information: Chao He et al, Synergistic PM2.5 and O3 control to address the emerging global PM2.5-O3 compound pollution challenges, Eco-Environment & Health (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.eehl.2024.04.004

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Tackling the dual threat: A global strategy for PM2.5 and O3 pollution (2024, June 28) retrieved 28 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-tackling-dual-threat-global-strategy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Extreme heat and ozone pollution: A call for targeted control strategies in China
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

22 hours ago

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Jun 18, 2024

Earthquake precursors associated with the Turkey earthquakes

Jun 13, 2024

Is it possible to transform an electric thunderstorm into an EMP storm?

Jun 4, 2024

Jacchia Atmospheric Model

Jun 3, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Jun 3, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)