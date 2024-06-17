Researchers show regenerative dynamics can boost sustainability

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Generalized view of regenerative dynamics. The stylized depiction shows a partly self-sustaining system with a certain level of inertia. Outside energy or practices are needed to maintain regenerative momentum. Through time, regenerative dynamics will lead to the increase in an outcome variable until natural limits are reached. Figure adapted with permission from Building Research & Information (2007). DOI: 10.1080/09613210701475753. Credit: Nature Sustainability (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41893-024-01368-w

The concept of regeneration or restoration is playing an increasingly important role in the sustainability debate. This is shown, among other things, by the Nature Restoration Law adopted today (June 17) by the EU Environment Council.

Nine scientists from various disciplines in the School of Sustainability at Leuphana University Lüneburg have now published a review article on regenerative dynamics in Nature Sustainability. They expect this new approach to have far-reaching, positive consequences for politics and society in the long term.

There is evidence that the phenomenon of regenerative dynamics is being addressed in various disciplines that are important for sustainability research, such as ecology, agriculture, economics, management, sociology, psychology and chemistry. A review of existing works shows that interesting parallels can be identified.

By carefully defining key terms such as regenerative dynamics, regenerative practices and regenerative momentum, the newly published review article provides a generalized framework for understanding regenerative systems.

"This is promising because it can generate new insights for sustainability science and practice by connecting previously unconnected academic fields and promoting new, integrative developments in different areas of sustainability practice," says Prof. Dr. Jörn Fischer, one of the authors of the publication.

