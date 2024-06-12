June 12, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers develop piezocatalytically-induced controllable mineralization scaffold with bone-like microenvironment

by Science China Press

Piezocatalytically-induced controllable mineralization scaffold with bone-like microenvironment to achieve endogenous bone regeneration
Credit: Science China Press

Inspired by nature, the researchers developed a piezocatalytically-induced controlled mineralization strategy using piezoelectric polymer poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) fibers with ordered micro-nano structures to prepare biomimetic tissue engineering scaffolds with a bone-like microenvironment (pcm-PLLA), in which PLLA-mediated piezoelectric catalysis promoted the in-situ polymerization of dopamine and subsequently regulated the controllable growth of hydroxyapatite crystals on the fiber surface.

Their study is published in the journal Science Bulletin.

PLLA fibers, as analogs of mineralized , were arranged in an oriented manner, and ultimately formed a bone-like interconnected pore structure; in addition, they also provided bone-like piezoelectric properties. The uniformly sized HA nanocrystals formed by controlled mineralization provided a bone-like mechanical strength and chemical environment.

The pcm-PLLA could rapidly recruit endogenous stem cells, and promote their osteogenic differentiation by activating cell membrane calcium channels and PI3K signaling pathways through ultrasound-responsive piezoelectric signals. In addition, the scaffold also provided a suitable microenvironment to promote macrophage M2 polarization and angiogenesis, thereby enhancing bone regeneration in skull defects of rats.

The proposed multifaceted bionic natural bone strategy provides a new idea for the development of tissue engineering scaffolds.

The research team was led by Dr. Zhou Li (Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems, Chinese Academy of Sciences) and Chunying Chen (National Center for Nanoscience and Technology).

More information: Xi Cui et al, Piezocatalytically-induced controllable mineralization scaffold with bone-like microenvironment to achieve endogenous bone regeneration, Science Bulletin (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.scib.2024.04.002

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Researchers develop piezocatalytically-induced controllable mineralization scaffold with bone-like microenvironment (2024, June 12) retrieved 12 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-piezocatalytically-mineralization-scaffold-bone-microenvironment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists develop new multicellular scaffold strategy for treating tendon-bone injuries
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

6 hours ago

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

20 hours ago

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

Universal wing- and fin-beat frequency scaling

Jun 5, 2024

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)