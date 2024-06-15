June 15, 2024

NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is doing science again after problem

by Adithi Ramakrishnan

Voyager 1
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

NASA's Voyager 1, the most distant spacecraft from Earth, is sending science data again.

Voyager 1's four instruments are back in business after a computer problem in November, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory said this week. The team first received meaningful information again from Voyager 1 in April, and recently commanded it to start studying its environment again.

Launched in 1977, Voyager 1 is drifting through interstellar space, or the space between star systems. Before reaching this region, the spacecraft discovered a thin ring around Jupiter and several of Saturn's moons. Its instruments are designed to collect information about plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles.

Voyager 1 is over 15 billion miles (24.14 kilometers) from Earth. Its twin Voyager 2—also in —is more than 12 billion miles (19.31 kilometers) miles away.

