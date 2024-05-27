May 27, 2024

Video: Unraveling the mysteries of clouds

by European Space Agency

Credit: European Space Agency

Clouds are one of the biggest mysteries in the climate system. They play a key role in regulating the temperature of our atmosphere. But we don't know how their behavior will change over time as Earth's atmosphere gets warmer. This is where EarthCARE comes in.

Launching on 28 May 2024, ESA's Earth Cloud, Aerosol and Radiation Explorer will help quantify the role that clouds and aerosols play in heating and cooling Earth's atmosphere. With its suite of four cutting-edge instruments, EarthCARE is a groundbreaking advancement in satellite technology.

It promises to deliver unprecedented data—unraveling the complexities of both clouds and aerosols. With this, we can refine our and climate forecasts, giving us the tools to tackle the challenges of a changing climate with greater accuracy and precision.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

1 shares

Feedback to editors

