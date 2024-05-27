May 27, 2024

Video: Five new stunning images from Euclid's Telescope

by European Space Agency

Video: Five new stunning images from Euclid's Telescope
Credit: European Space Agency

ESA's Euclid space mission has released five unprecedented new views of the universe. These never-before-seen images demonstrate Euclid's remarkable ability to unravel the secrets of the cosmos.

Scientists are now equipped to hunt for rogue planets, study mysterious matter through lensed galaxies, and explore the evolution of the universe. Join us as we explore these groundbreaking discoveries and what they mean for the future of space exploration.

Credit: European Space Agency

Provided by European Space Agency

Video: The universe in a box: Preparing for Euclid's survey
