May 28, 2024 report

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Partial skeleton of a previously unknown medium-sized theropod dinosaur found in Siberia

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Partial skeleton of a previously unknown medium-sized theropod dinosaur found in Siberia
Kiyacursor longipes gen. et sp. nov., referred specimen PIN 329/16 (b) and holotype KOKM 5542 (c–j). Shestakovo 1, Kemerovo oblast—Kuzbass, Russia; Ilek Formation, Lower Cretaceous (Aptian). Composite reconstruction including the known elements (by A. A. Atuchin). Credit: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2024.0537

Study of a partial skeleton found embedded in a rock has resulted in the discovery of a new species of dinosaur. Using a variety of technology and techniques, researchers affiliated with several institutions in the Russian Federation found that the fossil once belonged to a previously unknown dinosaur they have named Kiyacursor longipes.

The team has published the findings in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

The rock was found to have recently fallen down a rocky cliffside in a part of western Siberia along the Kiya River due to natural erosion. The were sticking out of it, revealing its .

The researchers studied the fossils visually and through use of X-ray and computed tomography. The research team also collected samples from some of the fossils and studied them using a microscope. As part of their analysis, they found that the fossilized skeleton was approximately 113 to 121 million years old. They identified ribs, vertebrae, part of a shoulder, both feet and both legs.

The dinosaur was a noasaurid ceratosaur, a group of bipedal, non-avian swift runners with two small legs that would have been tucked up at the top. The finding, they note, extends the range of Ceratosauria in Asia by approximately 40 million years.

Partial skeleton of a previously unknown medium-sized theropod dinosaur found in Siberia
Kiyacursor longipes gen. et sp. nov., KOKM 5542, fragmentary postcranial skeleton, holotype. Shestakovo 1, Kemerovo oblast—Kuzbass, Russia; Ilek Formation, Lower Cretaceous (Aptian). (a) Segmented surface visualization based on X-ray computed tomography scans. (b) Screenshot of photogrammetric model. Credit: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2024.0537

In measuring the length of the bones, the researchers found the dinosaur had what they describe as "unique hind-limb proportions" as compared to its known relatives, a feature that would have given the dinosaur better cursorial ability. It also had what they describe as "ostrich-like" feet, with its third toe extended—a feature not seen in any of its relatives.

They estimate that their K. longipes specimen was approximately 2.5 meters long (from nose to tail) when alive. They also found evidence that the medullary cavity inside the fossils that had once held bone marrow had ceased expanding, suggesting it was a mature adult, though not likely more than 3 years old at the time of its death.

More information: Alexander O. Averianov et al, The last ceratosaur of Asia: a new noasaurid from the Early Cretaceous Great Siberian Refugium, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2024.0537

Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

© 2024 Science X Network

Citation: Partial skeleton of a previously unknown medium-sized theropod dinosaur found in Siberia (2024, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-partial-skeleton-previously-unknown-medium.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Abelisauroid, a dinosaur with very tiny arms, identified in Argentina
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

15 hours ago

A DNA Animation

16 hours ago

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

23 hours ago

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

May 27, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

May 19, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)