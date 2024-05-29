May 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Butterflies, bees, bugs and more: The summer of insect-counting gets underway in Germany

Butterflies, bees, bugs and more: The summer of insect-counting gets underway in Germany
Adrain Hirschmueller of the environment organization Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, or NABU, shows the counting of beetles on a flower through a magnifying glass during a meeting with The Associated Press ahead of the start of the Citizen-Science-Projekts " insect summer" in central Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Set from May 31 to June 9 and Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, the environmental group has invited people to spend an hour counting the insects they see in a 10-meter radius (33-foot) radius and report what they see to NABU. Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

In a strip of greenery between Berlin's Natural History Museum and a busy street, bumble bees move swiftly between flowers while a ladybug makes its way along a leaf full of aphids and bugs crawl about.

Gardens, balconies, verges, fields, woods and patches of wilderness across Germany will be the scene of this year's "insect summer," now in its seventh year, organized by the country's Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, or NABU. The has invited people to spend an hour counting the insects they see in a 10-meter (33-foot) radius.

"We have seen that a few insects that normally occur only in the south might be spreading further north," including the violet carpenter bee, says Laura Breitkreuz, an expert on biodiversity and entomology at NABU, describing that as a sign of advancing and warmer temperatures.

Over time, people appear to recognize more insects—a key goal of the citizen science project, which doesn't aim to deliver precise scientific monitoring but can give researchers information on trends and unexpected insights.

Insects are an essential building block of ecosystems, crucial to pollination, food chains and to keeping the soil productive. But from bees to butterflies, have been in decline in recent decades—a drop often blamed on human causes such as the use of damaging chemicals, destruction of natural habitats and climate change.

  • Butterflies, bees, bugs and more: The summer of insect-counting gets underway in Germany
    Adrian Hirschmueller of the environment organization Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, or NABU, shows the counting of beetles on a flower through a magnifying glass during on a small green space during a meeting with the Associated Press ahead of the start of the Citizen-Science-Projekts " insect summer" in central Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Set from May 31 to June 9 and Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, the environmental group has invited people to spend an hour counting the insects they see in a 10-meter radius (33-foot) radius and report what they see to NABU. Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
  • Butterflies, bees, bugs and more: The summer of insect-counting gets underway in Germany
    A two-spotted ladybug sits on a leaf with aphids on on a small green space, during a meeting of members of Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, or NABU, with the Associated Press ahead of the start of the Citizen-Science-Projekts " insect summer" in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 23, 2024. Set from May 31 to June 9 and Aug. 2 to Aug. 11, the environmental group has invited people to spend an hour counting the insects they see in a 10-meter radius (33-foot) radius and report what they see to NABU. Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Breitkreuz points to people's lack of knowledge of "what is crawling around outside their door" as one contributing factor. "It's very important for us to show people how important, great and interesting insects are," she says.

Organizers have prepared a form and a to help people identify and report their firebug and lacewing sightings during this year's two insect-counting events. Those are set from May 31 to June 9 and Aug. 2-11, giving insect-counters a chance to see what's flying and crawling in different seasons. No equipment is needed to join in.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Butterflies, bees, bugs and more: The summer of insect-counting gets underway in Germany (2024, May 29) retrieved 29 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-butterflies-bees-bugs-summer-insect.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dutch landscape is losing insect-pollinated plants, 87 years of data show
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A DNA Animation

7 hours ago

Probability, genetic disorder related

10 hours ago

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 27, 2024

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

May 27, 2024

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

May 27, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)