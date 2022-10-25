October 25, 2022

Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change

insect egg
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An emerging "insect apocalypse" will have radical effects on the environment and humankind, an Australian scientist has warned.

An international study on the future of insects under has found the loss of insects will drastically reduce the ability of humankind to build a sustainable future.

Co-author William Laurance, of James Cook University in Australia, said the biosphere had already warmed by about 1.1 degrees Celsius since industrialization. It is projected to warm a further 2–5 degrees Celsius by 2100 unless greenhouse gas emissions are significantly reduced.

An insect's small body size and inability to regulate their own body temperature made them particularly susceptible to changing temperature and moisture levels, Laurance said in a Tuesday statement.

"A growing body of evidence shows many populations of insects are declining rapidly in many places. These declines are of profound concern, with terms like an emerging 'insect apocalypse' being increasingly used by the media and even some scientists to describe this phenomenon," Laurance said.

"The loss of insects works its way up the , and may already be playing an important role in the widespread decline of their consumers, such as insect-eating birds in temperate environments."

Insects are important parts of biodiversity and provide services to the wider environment—including pollination, and nutrient recycling—all of which are beneficial to other creatures, including humans, Laurance said.

The study found amplified the effects of other factors threatening insect populations, such as pollution, and predation.

"It's essential to manage and restore habitats that make them as 'climate-proof' as possible and enable insects to find refuges in which they can ride out extreme climatic events," Laurance said.

"The evidence is clear and striking. We need to act now to minimize impacts on insect populations—we know how to do it, but the and requisite funding keep getting pushed down the road," Laurance added.

Explore further

Temperate insects as vulnerable to climate change as tropical species

2022 dpa GmbH.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Scientists warn of 'insect apocalypse' amid climate change (2022, October 25) retrieved 25 October 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-10-scientists-insect-apocalypse-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chornobyl Dark coloured tree frogs

Oct 24, 2022

Physics of Blood Pressure and Blood Energy

Oct 23, 2022

Covid-19 Infecting Animals

Oct 22, 2022

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5, . . .

Oct 22, 2022

BBC - Our eyes can change colour in surprising ways

Oct 22, 2022

Mixing between Neolithic Farmers and Mesolithic Hunter-Gatherers

Oct 21, 2022

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)