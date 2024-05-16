May 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Researchers say automated news video production is better with a human touch

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

videos
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

AI-generated videos for short messages are only as well received as manually created ones if they are edited by humans.

News organizations—including Bloomberg, Reuters, and The Economist—have been using AI powered to meet growing audience demand for audio-visual material. A study recently published in the journal Journalism now shows that the automated production of news videos is better with human supervision.

Technology providers like Wochit and Moovly are allowing publishers to mass produce videos at scale. But what do audiences think of the results? Researchers led by LMU communication scientist Professor Neil Thurman have found that only automated videos which have been post-edited by humans were as well liked as fully human-made videos. The work is published in the Journalism.

"Our research shows that, on average, liked short-form, automated news videos as much as manually made ones, as long as the automation process involved human supervision," says Neil Thurman, from LMU's Department of Media and Communication.

Together with Dr. Sally Stares (London School of Economic) and Dr. Michael Koliska (Georgetown University), Thurman evaluated the reactions of 4,200 UK news consumers to human-made, highly-automated, and partly-automated videos that covered a variety of topics including Christiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump, and the Wimbledon tennis championships. The partly-automated videos were post-edited by humans after the initial automation process.

The results show that there were no significant differences in how much news audiences liked the human-made and partly-automated videos overall. By contrast, highly-automated videos were liked significantly less. In other words, the results show that news video automation is better with human supervision.

According to Thurman, "One key takeaway of the study is that video automation output may be best when it comes in a hybrid form, meaning a human-machine collaboration. Such hybridity involves more human supervision, ensuring that automated video production maintains while taking advantage of computers' strengths, such as speed and scale."

More information: Neil Thurman et al, Audience evaluations of news videos made with various levels of automation: A population-based survey experiment, Journalism (2024). DOI: 10.1177/14648849241243189

Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

Citation: Researchers say automated news video production is better with a human touch (2024, May 16) retrieved 16 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-automated-news-video-production-human.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Drivers of partially automated vehicles are blamed for crashes that they cannot reasonably avoid
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

11 minutes ago

Blues and Broken Hearts

35 minutes ago

For WW2 buffs!

55 minutes ago

Which ancient civilizations are you most interested in?

May 15, 2024

Music to Lift Your Soul: 4 Genres & Honorable Mention

May 15, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

May 15, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)