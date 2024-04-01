April 1, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Upcoming solar eclipse prompts NY State Corrections to cancel prison visits

by Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News

solar eclipse
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is canceling visits to nearly two dozen facilities expected to be thrown into "total darkness" amid the solar eclipse on April 8.

Corrections officials announced Thursday that while all DOCCS facilities will be affected by the first total solar eclipse to darken New York in nearly a century, 23 of those facilities will "fall directly in the path of totality and will experience total darkness ranging from approximately one and a half minutes to approximately three and a half minutes."

Visitation will therefore be canceled at maximum security facilities including Attica, Auburn, Clinton, Upstate and Wende. Visitation at sites not directly in the path of the eclipse will end at 2 p.m.

Oneida County officials said the next total expected to affect its county jail will come on Oct. 26, 2144, but that isn't to say April 8 will be business as usual in the Syracuse area.

"If you plan to visit Oneida County for this rare event, please, come early and stay late," County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. said on Facebook. "The more we can avoid people coming and going all at once, the smoother and safer things will go for everyone."

Traffic and interrupted that could impede are among the concerns expressed by Oneida County authorities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said Monday that officials are ready to host hundreds of thousands of visitors when the afternoon eclipse encompasses 29 counties in the western and northern parts of the state.

"The April 8 eclipse is a once-in-a-generation experience, and there's no better place to view it than in our beautiful state," the governor said. "I encourage anyone traveling for this experience to plan on arriving early to their destination and staying late to enjoy all of what our state has to offer."

2024 New York Daily News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Upcoming solar eclipse prompts NY State Corrections to cancel prison visits (2024, April 1) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-upcoming-solar-eclipse-prompts-ny.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Texas county issues disaster declaration for solar eclipse, expects 200K people
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

2 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

9 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

9 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

Sep 8, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)