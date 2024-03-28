March 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Texas county issues disaster declaration for solar eclipse, expects 200K people

by Zaeem Shaikh, The Dallas Morning News

solar eclipse
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A North Texas county issued a disaster declaration ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse, warning of traffic and potential gridlock as the celestial event ends.

Kaufman County Judge Jakie Allen issued the declaration Wednesday due to "projected and expected number of visitors," according to a news release from the county's Office of Emergency Management. County officials are expecting 200,000 people in attendance—nearly double its population—to view the total eclipse as Kaufman and Terrell are in the path of totality.

"The dramatic increase in population, even for a short time, will greatly impact our , taxing their ability to respond to calls," officials wrote in a release announcing the declaration.

For several months, , fire, emergency response agencies and many others had held meetings to prepare for the eclipse, with their greatest concern being traffic and gridlock. The declaration will last four days from April 5 until April 9.

Allen has also sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott requesting a state disaster declaration to make additional resources available if needed, officials wrote in the release.

Several other Texas counties have issued emergency declarations, including Bell, Kerr, and Travis. Kerrville, located in Kerr County, was selected by NASA as one of three U.S. cities to livestream the eclipse. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit Hillsboro, a city that has dubbed itself "Eclipseboro" ahead of the event.

In the once-in-a-lifetime event, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth and plunging some cities in for a few minutes.

2024 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Texas county issues disaster declaration for solar eclipse, expects 200K people (2024, March 28) retrieved 28 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-texas-county-issues-disaster-declaration.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Why warnings are being issued ahead of next month's total solar eclipse
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Where are the black holes?

2 hours ago

Terminology for motion in the solar system, ecliptic maybe?

7 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

12 hours ago

Atmospheric escape parametre statistics

17 hours ago

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

Mar 25, 2024

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Mar 25, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)