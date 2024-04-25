April 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Study presents strategy to stamp out illicit market for cannabis amid wave of policy shifts in North America

by Keila DePape, McGill University

cannabis
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

It's been five years since Canada stepped into the forefront of cannabis legalization, setting a significant precedent in the realm of drug policy. With Canada and 24 US states now embracing recreational cannabis, the battle against the illegal market remains a key concern, one highlighted in the federal government's final report on the Cannabis Act.

A new study involving a McGill University researcher dives deep into the heart of the matter: can legal cannabis compete with the illicit drug trade, and if so, how? By analyzing supply dynamics and , the researchers crafted a clear roadmap for policymakers. The paper is published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization.

Key findings reveal that while legalization can drive out , it also leads to a surge in consumption. However, raising the legal price can offset this increase, as consumers respond to price changes. Meanwhile, combining legal market improvements, such as higher quality products, with tougher enforcement against illegal dealers can effectively nudge consumers towards legal sources, found the team, including scholars from City, University of London and the Toulouse School of Economics.

"Our research shows that a balanced approach, which includes the provision and smart pricing for high-quality legal cannabis and strong actions against the illegal market, can meet many policy goals. These encompass maximizing benefits for consumers, keeping enforcement costs low, and reducing the harm caused by illegal cannabis," explains Tiffanie Perrault, a postdoctoral researcher at McGill University's Department of Economics and the study's co-author.

As more countries consider cannabis legalization, these findings underscore the importance of implementing evidence-based strategies that prioritize consumer safety and while mitigating the risks associated with the underground market.

More information: Emmanuelle Auriol et al, Weeding out the dealers? The economics of cannabis legalization, Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jebo.2023.09.027

Journal information: Journal of Economic Behaviour and Organisation

Provided by McGill University

Citation: Study presents strategy to stamp out illicit market for cannabis amid wave of policy shifts in North America (2024, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-strategy-illicit-cannabis-policy-shifts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Price and convenience can drive consumers to purchase cannabis from illegal, rather than legal, sources
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

1 hour ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Apr 24, 2024

Great Rhythm Sections in the 21st Century

Apr 24, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Apr 23, 2024

History of Railroad Safety - Spotlight on current derailments

Apr 21, 2024

For WW2 buffs!

Apr 20, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)