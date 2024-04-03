Spring snow storm batters Swedish drivers and government

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

The Swedish government faced heavy criticism Wednesday after heavy snowfall caused traffic chaos across southern Sweden leaving some motorists stuck for more than 10 hours.

Traffic ground to a halt on several key highways trapping hundreds of motorists. Infrastructure minister Andreas Carlson left an EU meeting in Brussels to return home over the emergency.

Carlson told a press conference late Wednesday that traffic on most roads was moving again.

But he said car and truck drivers that did not have proper tires for the wintery conditions should not go out on the roads. Many drivers have switched from winter to summer tires.

The minister said many road closures had been caused by trucks becoming stuck but acknowledged that the maintenance of roads could be improved.

Some lorry drivers rejected the government criticism and opposition politicians also lambasted the government.

Lena Hallengren, parliamentary leader of the Social Democrats, said in a social media post that the government had been "invisible" as it had been when heavy snow hit Sweden in January. "Is the whole government on Easter holiday?" Hallengren questioned.

