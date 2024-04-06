April 6, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan

A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
NASA's Loral O'Hara, left, Russia’s Oleg Novitsky and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, right, are seen inside the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft after they landed in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP

A Russian space capsule with two women and one man safely landed in a steppe in Kazakhstan on Saturday after their missions aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz MS-24 carrying Russia's Oleg Novitsky, NASA's Loral O'Hara and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan at 12:17 p.m. Kazakh time (0717 GMT).

Those remaining at the orbiting outpost are NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, Tracy Dyson and Jeannette Epps as well as Russian cosmonauts Nikolai Chub, Alexander Grebenkin and Oleg Kononenko.

O'Hara arrived at the International Space Station on Sept. 15, 2023, spending a total of 204 days there, NASA said.

Novitsky and Vasilevskaya blasted off to space on March 23, two days later than initially planned. The launch of a Soyuz spacecraft carrying them and Dyson, scheduled for March 21, was aborted at the very last minute due to a voltage drop in a , according to Yury Borisov, head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

The delay resulted in a two-day, 34-orbit trip to the space station for the crew. If the had gone as scheduled, the journey would have been much shorter, requiring only two orbits.

  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule near Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus sits in a chair and holds a Matryoshka, Russian traditional wooden dolls depicting her shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule, near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos space corporation via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    The Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with NASA's astronaut Loral O'Hara, Russia’s Oleg Novitsky and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Credit: Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos space corporation via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP
  • A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan
    In this grab taken from video released by the Roscosmos Space Corporation, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky sits in a chair shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-24 space capsule near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus touched down on Saturday. Credit: Roscosmos Space Corporation via AP

The space station, which has served as a symbol of post-Cold War international cooperation, is now one of the last remaining areas of collaboration between Russia and the West amid tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine. NASA and its partners hope to continue operating the orbiting outpost until 2030.

Russia has continued to rely on modified versions of Soviet-designed rockets for commercial satellites, as well as crews and cargo to the space station.

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: A Soyuz capsule carrying 3 crew from the International Space Station lands safely in Kazakhstan (2024, April 6) retrieved 6 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-soyuz-capsule-crew-international-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia's space agency aborts launch of 3 astronauts to the International Space Station; all are safe
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Orientation of the Earth, Sun and Solar System in the Milky Way

2 hours ago

Things to try while watching the eclipse

3 hours ago

How black hole Sgr-A* Was Found

6 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

14 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

19 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

Apr 5, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)