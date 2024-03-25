March 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

Soyuz rocket carrying first Belorussian woman in space en route to ISS

International Space Station
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Two astronauts from Belarus and the U.S. have set off for the International Space Station together with a Russian cosmonaut, marking the first time that a woman from Belarus is traveling to space.

The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft lifted off from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 12:36 GMT.

A first launch attempt had been aborted 20 seconds before takeoff on Thursday due to .

Saturday's launch saw Belorussian astronaut Marina Vasilevskaya, who is being accompanied by NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, becoming the first woman from her country to make it into space.

Space cooperation between the U.S. and Russia, including Moscow's ally Belarus, continues despite the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

The launch also saw two women aboard a Soyuz capsule flying to the ISS for the first time.

This is Dyson's third flight into space and Novitsky's fourth.

Vasilevskaya works as a flight attendant for the Belorussian company Belavia. During her two-week stay on the ISS, she will carry out and take spectral images of the Earth's surface.

According to Russian space agency Roskosmos, she will return to Earth with Novitsky and U.S. astronaut Loral O'Hara in the Soyuz MS-24 at the beginning of April.

Dyson will remain on the ISS until September and will then travel home with cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub. Kononenko, 59, holds the record for the longest stay on the ISS. By the end of his fifth current stay there, scheduled until Sept. 23, he will have spent more than 1,000 days in space.

2024 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Soyuz rocket carrying first Belorussian woman in space en route to ISS (2024, March 25) retrieved 25 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-soyuz-rocket-belorussian-woman-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Russia's space agency aborts launch of 3 astronauts to the International Space Station; all are safe
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Eye protection while watching a total solar eclipse

4 hours ago

Neutron Star vs Black hole

5 hours ago

Stellar evolution path and Regression line

8 hours ago

U.S. Solar Eclipses - Oct. 14, 2023 (Annular) & Apr. 08, 2024 (Total)

9 hours ago

Where are the black holes?

17 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

20 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)