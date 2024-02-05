February 5, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

reputable news agency

proofread

A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space

by The Associated Press

A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
From left: CSA astronaut David Saint Jacques, Russian cosmonaut Оleg Kononenko and U.S. astronaut Anne McClain pose for a photo before their final preflight practical examination in a mock-up of a Soyuz space craft at Russian Space Training Center in Star City, outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The Russian space agency says one of its cosmonauts has broken the world record for the most time spent in space. Oleg Kononenko, who's 59 has made five journeys to the International Space Station, dating back to 2008. Credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko has broken the world record for the most cumulative time spent in space, Russia's space agency Roscosmos reported Sunday.

The 59-year-old has now spent more than 878 days and 12 hours in space, surpassing fellow Russian Gennady Padalka, who set the previous record of 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes, and 48 seconds in 2015.

Kononenko has made five journeys to the International Space Station, dating back to 2008.

Speaking with Russian state news agency TASS, the engineer said that each trip to the ISS required careful preparation due to the station's constant upgrades—but that life as a cosmonaut was a childhood dream come true.

"I fly into space to do what I love, not to set records. I've dreamt of and aspired to become a cosmonaut since I was a child. That interest—the opportunity to fly into space, to live and work in orbit—motivates me to continue flying," he told TASS.

Kononenko's current trip to the ISS began on Sept. 15, 2023, when he launched alongside NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara and Roscosmos compatriot Nikolai Chub. By the end of this expedition, the is expected to become the first person to accumulate 1,000 days in space.

The International Space Station is one of the few areas in which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022. Roscosmos announced in December that its cross-flight program with NASA transporting astronauts to the ISS had been extended until 2025.

  • A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
    FILE -- Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, a crew member of the next mission to the International Space Station, attends a news conference at the Russian leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, Tuesday, July 21, 2015. The Russian space agency says one of its cosmonauts has broken the world record for the most time spent in space. Oleg Kononenko, who's 59 has made five journeys to the International Space Station, dating back to 2008. Credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File
  • A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space
    Russian Space Agency experts test a space suit of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, a crew member of the next mission to the International Space Station, prior to the launch of Soyuz-FG booster rocket with the space capsule Soyuz TMA-14M at the Russian leased Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, Wednesday, July 22, 2015. The Russian space agency says one of its cosmonauts has broken the world record for the most time spent in space. Oleg Kononenko, who's 59 has made five journeys to the International Space Station, dating back to 2008. Credit: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File

© 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: A Russian cosmonaut sets a new record for the most time in space (2024, February 5) retrieved 5 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-russian-cosmonaut-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

One American, two Russians ride Russian capsule to the International Space Station
27 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Three Body Problem

Feb 4, 2024

Plotting the orbits of the planets from Ephemeris data

Feb 3, 2024

Observational Astronomy Project Ideas to Show Special Relativity

Jan 30, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Jan 30, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Jan 29, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)